NC lawmakers again seek to force sheriffs to work with ICE

House Bill 10 would require sheriffs to honor voluntary 48-hour detainer requests from ICE, even after a judge or magistrate has released an arrestee.

RALEIGH, N.C. — After two previous attempts to require sheriffs in North Carolina to work with Federal Immigration and Customs Enforcement, state lawmakers are trying again this session.

House Bill 10 would require sheriffs to honor voluntary 48-hour detainer requests from ICE, even after a judge or magistrate has released an arrestee or the arrestee has completed their sentence.

It would also expand the number of arrestees whose immigration status the sheriff would be required to check to include those charged with misdemeanor assault or violation of a protective order.

Sheriffs in six counties – Wake, Durham, Forsyth, Guilford, Mecklenburg and Buncombe – have pledged not to honor the voluntary detainers. The bill would make that illegal.

