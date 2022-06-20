New parks and recreation facility to open in northern Mecklenburg County

The Northern Regional Recreation Center features pools, gyms and sports leagues. It officially opens on June 24.

CORNELIUS, N.C. — A new $44 million parks and recreation facility is set to open in Cornelius on Friday, June 24.

The Northern Regional Recreation Center features an 8-lane, 25-yard lap pool, a family-friendly leisure pool, a state-of-the-art gym and sports leagues for all ages.

"There is no regional recreation center up here," Gabe Hackney, senior facility manager, said. "There is a lot of outcry and request for more publicly available swimming pools and recreation space."

The new facility is made possible thanks to a $250 million bond package passed by Mecklenburg County voters back in 2008. Over the last 14 years, the bond package has built and improved more than 60 facilities across the county.

"It’s a lot of fun just coming in. The facility sells itself, it’s beautiful," Hackney said. "I tell people all the time if you can’t find something, we're going to find something for you."

If you're looking to enjoy the facility before it officially opens, you can buy a monthly membership pass. Rates vary by age and whether or not you live in the county, but memberships start at just $22 a month.

Once the facility opens on June 24, day passes will become available starting at $8.

This summer, the facility is offering camps for kids under 14. The facility is offering sports, STEM, traditional and a splash camp this summer. Spots are still available for sessions starting as soon as June 20 with sessions continuing into August.

