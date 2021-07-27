Monday evening's storms strand passengers at Charlotte Douglas

Dozens of flights were canceled forcing passengers to stay the night at the airport.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Hundreds of passengers are stranded at Charlotte Douglas International Airport after Monday evening's storms.

Monday evening's storms canceled and delayed flights heading out of Charlotte.

Airport officials are asking people to call ahead to your airline to check the status of your flight.

