Parkwood High School football coach dies

UNION COUNTY, N.C. — Union County's Parkwood High school is mourning the loss of head football coach Terrance Gittens.

The post didn't say how Gittens died. He took over as head coach back in May 2020.

With great sadness, we announce the loss of our beloved Head Coach, Terrance Gittens!!!



We ask that you please keep his Family, our Program & Community in your prayers as we mourn his passing!! #PackPride #RIPTG

