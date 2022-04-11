Parkwood High School football coach dies

UNION COUNTY, N.C. — Union County's Parkwood High school is mourning the loss of head football coach Terrance Gittens.
The team posted to Twitter on Friday saying, "with great sadness, we announce the loss of our beloved Head Coach."
The post didn't say how Gittens died. He took over as head coach back in May 2020.
MORE ON WCNC
Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.
SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts
All of WCNC Charlotte's podcasts are free and available for both streaming and download. You can listen now on Android, iPhone, Amazon, and other internet-connected devices. Join us from North Carolina, South Carolina, or on the go anywhere.