How a pilot shortage could affect flights out of Charlotte Douglas

Back in June, American Airlines raised pilot pay to help with recruiting for Piedmont and PSA airlines.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Higher pilot pay could cut the number of destinations from Charlotte Douglas airport.

Back in June, American Airlines raised pilot pay to help with recruiting for Piedmont and PSA airlines. These are two companies that helps American fly regionally to smaller cities across the country.

Everywhere from Akron, Ohio to Gainesville, Florida.

The decision reportedly ramped up the cost for regional operators. And it hasn't paid off. The airline is still struggling to hire pilots, and now small cities are feeling its impact.

This week, American Airlines announced its cutting service from Charlotte to Columbus, Georgia.

The airline said weak demand and the pilot shortage contributed to the cut. And the problem won't get better anytime soon. American Airlines says the shortage will hurt the airline's recovery efforts as we continue into 2023.

