Fact Check: Property taxes due in Mecklenburg County

According to the Mecklenburg County Tax Collector, if you don't pay by Jan. 5, you will have to pay a 2% interest rate on your property taxes.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Property taxes are due today in Mecklenburg County without interest, but what if you're late? How do you know how much you owe?

After that, Henry tells WCNC interest will continue to accrue every month if it's not paid.

"It will be .75% for every month after that," Henry said.

So what if you only pay for part of your bill by the 5th?

"You will still garner interest in unpaid amounts if you pay an incorrect amount," Shaheen said.

And if you choose not to pay at all?

"That’s where the county will sue you for unpaid property taxes by foreclosing on your home," Shaheen said.

Henry and Shaheen tell WCNC it's important to make sure you're paying the correct amount. If you're having issues paying your bill, you can call the Mecklenburg County Tax Collector's Office.