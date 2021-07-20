Protests expected over lithium mine proposal in Gaston County

They're proposing an open-pit mine east of Cherryville to mine lithium deposits, which are used in cell phone and electric car batteries.

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — Neighbors in Gaston County are concerned about a proposed lithium mine.

Tuesday evening, Piedmont Lithium is presenting the proposal to the Gaston County Board of Commissioners.

They're proposing an open-pit mine east of Cherryville to mine lithium deposits, which are used in cell phone and electric car batteries.

But a lot of people who live there say they're concerned about what it would do to the county. A petition is now circulating on Change.org and has nearly 2,000 signatures. It's calling for the county and state to deny Piedmont Lithium's petitions saying it will impact everything from water quality to the structural integrity of local homes.

Protesters are expected to be at the proposal and protest organizers are asking people to wear red to show they don't want the mine.

The meeting is set for 5 p.m. Tuesday evening.

