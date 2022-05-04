Public to voice their opinions on proposed budget at CMS meeting Tuesday night

The district has seen more than 10% of its staff resign or retire since the beginning of the school year.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Parents and students will be able to voice their opinions on Charlotte Mecklenburg Schools' proposed budget for the next school year.

CMS central staff wants the school board to advocate for $11.2 million in extra dollars from Mecklenburg County, increasing local teacher supplements by 10%.

“Let's be clear to the public, we're talking about a 10% on the supplement, not 10%, across the board," CMS At-Large Board Member Jennifer De La Jara said earlier in March.

The money would go to increase the local pay supplement. The local pay supplement is extra money eligible teachers and instructional staff get, on top of their paychecks.

CMS staff is also proposing a salary increase of up to 2.7% for staff and principals. District staff says that would cost about $33.9 million.

Staff also wants the board to consider increasing the minimum wage for teacher assistants to $16.50 to be more competitive in acquiring the position.

On Tuesday, a presentation on staffing given to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Board of Education stated that North Carolina ranked 33rd in the nation in 2019-2020 for average teacher salary at $54,150, adding that the current average teacher salary is $56,675.

Tuesday night's meeting starts at 6 p.m.

