'They have no power or control' | How restricting abortions can impact mental health

As the abortion fight continues, mental health counselors are already seeing more and more women suffering from anxiety or depression.

Example video title will go here for this video

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — As the abortion fight continues, studies show restricting access can harm a women’s physical health and mental health.

It’s something mental health counselors in our area are already seeing with more and more women suffering from anxiety or depression.

Over at Charlotte's Women's Counseling, they say uncertainty is the biggest concern for many women.

"A lot of women who are coming through the door say the weight of the world is hard right now, and I say yeah it absolutely is," Venus Kennedy with Charlotte's Women's Counseling said.

Kennedy said although abortions aren’t banned in North Carolina, many women seeking counseling are just as distressed.

She said a lot of women are grieving what women have lost collectively, and they fear that if that right can be taken from one, then it can be taken from all.

"We have a lot of them feeling hopeless like they have no power or control," Kennedy said.

She said the emotions women express flowing in and out of sadness and despair not only impact their mental health but also their families too.

"The woman is the center of the family, and if she is experiencing uncertainty or anxiety then that will affect the family as a whole," Kennedy said.

A Turn Away Study from Advancing New Standards in Reproductive Health also examined the effects of unwanted pregnancies on women’s lives.

The report showed women who were denied abortions had lower self-esteem, and lower life satisfaction than those who were allowed to receive an abortion.

"Many women may be experiencing grief and loss as if they lost a loved one because this is a huge loss to them and their rights," Kennedy said.

She said right now their goal is to encourage women to focus on the things they can control and find relief in knowing that help is always available.

"I want them to know they're not alone," Kennedy said.

She also said they’re seeing a large number of women who are facing fertility challenges suffer from stress and anxiety as well.

She said they’re concerned with how the changes could impact their journey to becoming a mom.

Contact Tradesha Woodard at twoodard1@wcnc.com and follow her on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts

All of WCNC Charlotte's podcasts are free and available for both streaming and download. You can listen now on Android, iPhone, Amazon, and other internet-connected devices. Join us from North Carolina, South Carolina, or on the go anywhere.