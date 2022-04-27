3 people killed, 1 injured in Rock Hill triple homicide

Rock Hill police said they responded after getting several calls of gunshots heard in the area.

ROCK HILL, S.C. — The Rock Hill Police Department is investigating a shooting that killed three people and injured a fourth.

Officials said the shooting happened in the 800 block of Gist Road shortly after 10:00 p.m. Tuesday night.

Rock Hill police said they responded after getting several calls of gunshots heard in the area. Investigators said two men were found on the road suffering from gunshot wounds. One person died at the scene, and the second died at the hospital, police report.

Officers said they found the third victim dead in a vehicle.

Police said a fourth person was shot in the arm and taken to the hospital.

At this time, authorities have not made an arrest in this case. Stay with WCNC Charlotte for the very latest on this developing story.

