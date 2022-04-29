Queen's Cup Steeplechase celebrating its 25th anniversary

From the hats to the horses, this has become a family tradition for many.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Bill Price and his wife Carrington founded the Queen’s Cup Steeplechase from the ground up.

Bill Price describes it as a great big lawn party where the horses are invited.

"From the beginning, we’ve been a family affair," Carrington Price.

"We found this in 1997, and we actually built it all out," Bill Price added.

And now they’re celebrating their 25th Anniversary of the Queen's Cup Steeplechase after being put on hold due to the pandemic.

"It's been 3 years," Bill Price said. "Put it another way, 1,095 days since the last time we ran with a full audience."

"Everybody gets a great view," Bill Price added.

And this year Emanne Beasha of America’s Got Talent will be performing. But it’s more than just a celebration.

"The most important piece of the equation, we are raising money for the Alzheimer’s Association," Bill Price explained.

Bill Price lost his mother to the disease in 2014. His father and father-in-law both suffered from dementia as well. The Price family thought it was important to put the 246 acres into a permanent conservation with the Catawba Lands Conservancy.

"Our mission here is to preserve open space," he said.

And when race day is over, Bill and his family enjoy taking care of the property and their retired racehorses.

"They're like big puppy dogs," Bill Price said laughing.

"It's a lot of work but on the day there’s nothing that makes us feel prouder than to see all these people, all of our 15,000 best friends come out for the day and just enjoy the property," Carrington Price added.

