MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — Many people use tanning beds to keep their skin glowing all year long, especially teenagers when it's close to prom season.

But two South Carolina lawmakers are working to make it illegal for anyone under 18 to use tanning beds. According to the American Academy of Dermatology, approximately 7.9 million women and 1.9 million men tan indoors, and one-third of those polled said they started tanning before they turned 18.

According to information from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, exposure to ultraviolet rays from a tanning bed can cause skin cancer. Democratic senators Brad Hutto and Darrell Jackson introduced a bill that would require tanning salons to check photo IDs to prove customers are at least 18 years old.