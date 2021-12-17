School districts nationwide warn of viral TikTok challenge promoting school violence

Some North Carolina schools are beefing up security in response, although there are currently no credible threats at any local school districts.

RALEIGH, N.C. — Several school districts are warning of a new, viral TikTok challenge promoting school violence on Friday.

Some North Carolina schools are beefing up security in response, although there are currently no credible threats at any local school districts.

TikTok is known for its odd, and sometimes concerning, challenges, but the latest contest is criminal, calling on students to threaten gun violence at their schools. Past challenges called for students to slap their teachers or destroy school property.

There isn’t one specific video tied to the challenge; instead, it’s a slew of posts promoting violence or threats of violence at schools across the nation.

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts