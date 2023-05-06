Cabarrus County leaders expected to pushback on bill that promotes the use of school vouchers

Some lawmakers are also not on board with the bill, saying they are concerned about the lack of accountability of private schools.

Example video title will go here for this video

CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. — Pushback is expected Monday in Cabarrus County as it comes out against a bill that promotes the use of school vouchers.

Senate Bill 406 would remove the program’s current income caps, replacing them with a sliding scale that would let any family get a voucher, called an Opportunity Scholarship, of up to $3,246.

From there the bill sets up a tiered system with families making less money eligible for larger scholarships, up to $7,213 a year.

“I’ve been a teacher, I've been a principal, I can tell you that one size fits all in education does not work for every child in North Carolina,” Rep. Tricia Cotham, a sponsor of the House version of the bill.

In addition to some school districts, some lawmakers are also not on board with the bill, saying they are concerned about the lack of accountability of private schools by the state.

FREE PODCASTS

Flashpoint is a weekly in-depth look at politics in Charlotte, North Carolina, South Carolina, and beyond with host Ben Thompson. Listen to the podcast weekly.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || Google Podcasts

All of WCNC Charlotte's podcasts are free and available for both streaming and download. You can listen now on Android, iPhone, Amazon, and other internet-connected devices. Join us from North Carolina, South Carolina, or on the go anywhere.

Locked On is the leading podcast network for local sports and is owned by WCNC Charlotte's parent company TEGNA.

Listen to Locked On here.

All of WCNC Charlotte's podcasts are free and available for both streaming and download. You can listen now on Android, iPhone, Amazon, and other internet-connected devices. Join us from North Carolina, South Carolina, or on the go anywhere.

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts

All of WCNC Charlotte's podcasts are free and available for both streaming and download. You can listen now on Android, iPhone, Amazon, and other internet-connected devices. Join us from North Carolina, South Carolina, or on the go anywhere.