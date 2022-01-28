Charlotte woman transforming bus into food truck looks for local artists to help with design

Teshia's Kitchen on the Go is set to have upscale soul food with a twist.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A Charlotte woman currently transforming a school bus into a food truck needs your help.

Teshia’s Kitchen On the Go is in the final stages and now she’s looking for local artists to help her transform the outside.

Teshia Bailey-Norman said she has been making meals for as long as she can remember.

“I come from a line of cooks, my great grandmother, my grandmother and my father so it was natural," Bailey-Norman said.

Through her non-profit, Qweendom Outreach Center, she's cooked meals for the homeless. For the last six years, she’s also dropped off meals to students in need at CMS from money out of her own pocket.

Now Bailey-Norman is ready to turn a dream into a reality.

“I woke up one morning and said I’m going to buy a bus I didn’t tell anybody I just went for it," Bailey-Norman said.

Bailey-Norman is expanding her reach by transforming this school bus into a food truck to use her passion to make more plates.

“I did a lot of research I went through see CMS and got the bus for really inexpensive and luckily my uncles can do the contracted work, so I just went from there," Bailey-Norman said.

She has been working on the bus since June. The goal is to roll out the food truck this Spring.

“I’ll have the risottos but I’ll also have the macaroni and the fried chicken," Bailey-Norman said.

First, she said the yellow has to go.

“I’m looking for local artist to showcase their artwork on the bus," Bailey-Norman said. “I want it to be something that will pop out and that a girl drives this bus.”

To reach out to Chef Teshia visit info@chefteshia.com or on Instagram @chefteshia.

