Silver Alert issued for missing Mint Hill man

Police are searching for 65-year-old Kent Reid who they say is believed to be suffering from dementia or Alzheimers.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A Silver Alert has been issued for a man missing out of Mint Hill, the Mint Hill Police Department reports.

Police are searching for 65-year-old Kent Reid who they say is believed to be suffering from dementia or Alzheimers. Reid is described as a Black male, about 5'11" and weighs around 250 pounds. He has salt and pepper hair and was last seen wearing a blue Nike t-shirt and dark-colored shorts. Police said he was last seen walking away from an area on Central in Mint Hill, North Carolina.

Anyone with information about Kent Reid should call Conner Furr at the Mint Hill Police Department at (704) 889-2231.

