'The White Water Center for dogs' | Charlotte's newest dog park has it all

Skiptown Charlotte has the city's largest off-leash dog park, a pet care facility and doggy day care.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Pet owners in Charlotte's South End have a new option to treat their dogs to a great day in the outdoors.

Welcome to Skiptown, an all-inclusive pet care facility and social dog park. Located on Rampart Street, Skiptown is pretty much the coolest place ever for a dog.

"Think of us like the White Water Center for dogs," said Skiptown CEO Meggie Williams.

The finishing touches are being made this weekend on the 24,000 square foot facility in South End that will officially open its doors Monday, August 24.

"Charlotte needs a place where people can come with their dogs to come and relax," Williams said.

And that's exactly what you'll get. Skiptown is a country club style retreat for dogs and a sweet hangout for their humans. Skiptown boasts a pet care facility, day care, boarding and is South End's largest off-leash dog park.

Skiptown Charlotte is strategically located in a densely populated urban area that's home to 5,000 apartments within a 15-minute walk of the facility. An estimated 50% of those homes are pet households.

One of the coolest things about the outdoor turf is there is an irrigation system underneath that keeps your dog's paws cool and clean.