Trial to begin Monday for woman accused of killing a beloved grandmother

Back in August of 2021, authorities say Linda Robinson's body was found on the side of the road in Chester County.

CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. — In just a matter of hours, a trial is set to begin for a woman accused of beating and killing a beloved grandmother.

Back in August of 2021, authorities say Linda Robinson's body was found on the side of the road in Chester County. Deputies eventually charged a pair of suspects with her murder and now more than two years later Amber Harris will now face a jury.

On Tuesday, August 3, the Chester County Sheriff's Office said Amber Nicole Harris of Chester and George "Si" Linward Faile of Lancaster both had warrants filed against them, charging them with the murder of 63-year-old Linda Welch Robinson from Fairfield County. Deputies say they already had Harris in custody, and just after 7 p.m. Tuesday night announced Faile had been arrested.

According to the warrants released by the sheriff's office, Harris told them they stole the blue Honda Odyssey minivan, which they were seen in during a probation appointment just hours after Robinson was found dead on Monday. The warrants also revealed Robinson suffered trauma to her head and face.

Prior to the announcement from deputies, WCNC Charlotte spoke with Linda Robinson's family, who showed their heartbreak after learning about her death.

"She’d give you the shirt off her back if you needed it," said her daughter, Angela Robinson, "I watched her take the last five dollars out of her pocket two weeks ago to give it to a charity because they needed it.”

Deputies were called to an area along Carpenter Road, just off Highway 72, around 11:40 a.m. after a caller said they found a dead woman on the side of the road.

Deputies said Robinson was last seen at the Walmart on the JA Cochran Bypass in Chester on Monday morning. Later that night, investigators found Robinson's minivan abandoned on James F. Wherry Road in northern Chester County.

Robinson's family says she raised seven children and has been married for more than four decades. In fact, she was in Chester County on Monday to run errands for her family and made the trip often from Fairfield County.

