A sneak peek at the South Carolina Strawberry Festival

Looking for something fun for the entire family this weekend? Look no further than the 14th annual South Carolina Strawberry Festival in Fort Mill.

FORT MILL, S.C. — It's a big weekend in Fort Mill, as the annual South Carolina Strawberry Festival returns to York County.

This Saturday is the 14th annual Strawberry Festival at Elisha Park in Fort Mill. Located along North White Street between Ardrey Street and Sidney Johnson Street, the festival has everything strawberry and fun for the whole family. The event runs from 10 a.m. until 10 p.m.

The festival's events started earlier this weekend, including the annual strawberry pageants, golf tournament, strawberry sprint, stroll and strawberry scavenger hunt. The main event is the festival itself, and there's a little bit of everything for everyone, Fort Mill public relations director Chris Sardelli said.

Everything starts with those delicious, juicy strawberries, which are grown right here in York County. Ron Edwards, the general manager of Springs Farm, says this year's crop is awesome and you can pick them yourself if you take a ride to the farm. If you're just going to the festival, don't worry. There will be plenty of strawberries for purchase, not to mention all the other goodies!

The South Carolina Strawberry Festival features live entertaining, kids rides and activies, strawberry pie, ice cream and other recipe contests. They also have pig races, great food from local and regional vendors, arts and crafts and a car show. And on Saturday night, there's a spectacular fireworks show to close out the event.

