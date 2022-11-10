Charlotte to announce a new South End safety app

The app uses technology to connect to a network of intersections and other drivers.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte is taking one more step toward the future.

Let's connect the dots.

On Thursday, Charlotte officials are set to announce a new pilot program in South End. All of it is based on an app called Travel Safely.

The app uses technology to connect to a network of intersections and other drivers. It allows you to keep your focus on the road, all while receiving audible warnings from your phone.

It could help save the lives of pedestrians and bicyclists, but, it has some helpful tools for drivers too.

The tool will tell you how long you have before a light turns green. It also gives you warnings about upcoming curves and when emergency vehicles are nearby. All of this is supposed to help protect you and your friends on the road.

