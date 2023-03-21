Charlotte city leaders are moving forward with plans to develop more housing and retail space in SouthPark

The plan includes more than 50 affordable housing units.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte City Council members have approved a petition in support of a plan to makeover 50-year-old condos in Southpark.

This redevelopment will replace the old buildings with an integrated mixture of developments including residential uses, retails, and restaurants.

It also includes an $8 million contribution to the Southpark's loop trail and more than 50 affordable housing units.

While some people living in the area have shared some concerns about things like height and size, others say the buildings are a physical and financial burden and they’re hopeful developments will positively shift the south park area.

Now that a zoning petition has been approved, the actual project itself still needs to be voted on.

Most city council members say they're intending to vote in favor of the development.

