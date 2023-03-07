1 injured in southwest Charlotte house fire

Officials said they were able to get the fire under control in less than 20 minutes. The cause is still under investigation.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — One person is recovering after being injured in a house fire in southwest Charlotte, officials report.

The fire happened early Monday morning on Arbor Ridge Drive, which is off of South Tryon in the Steele Creek area.

