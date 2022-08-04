Spring Auto Fair returns to the Charlotte Motor Speedway

Fans can check out cars for sale, search for hard-to-find car parts and unique memorabilia.

CONCORD, N.C. — The biggest car show all year happening all weekend long at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

“Great collection of beautiful classical, customs, hot rods muscle cars anything you can possibly find," Charlotte Motor Speedway Senior Communication Director Jonathan Coleman said.

The entire circumference of the speedway will be lined with cars that are for sale. On the inside, expect $10 million worth of cars parked to take pictures of.

“Infield, think of it almost like a swap meet, all kinds of used car parts. Automotive memorabilia, racing paraphernalia," Coleman said.

And for those who are not auto enthusiasts?

“For the first time at Charlotte Motor Speedway we have invited out the XPOGO stunt team and these guys are insane to be completely honest," Coleman said.

“I think the greater community as a whole is really just looking to get back out and to have some fun and experience that sense of normal again and this is a great opportunity to do that this weekend," Coleman said.

SHOWCASE ATTRACTIONS:

$5 million Ferrari LaFerrari owned by NASCAR legend Rick Hendrick.

Screen-used Ford GT 40 that was part of the hit movie “Ford vs Ferrari,” and driven by Christian Bale.

TICKETS:

$15 on Friday and Saturday; Kids 12 and under get in FREE all weekend long. Just $10 on Sunday.

