Friends, family come together to remember a SC teen killed in Monroe

Two people are now charged with the murder of Jacob Williamson.

MONROE, N.C. — Friends, family, and loved ones from the LGBTQ community came together to celebrate the life of Jacob, originally born as Makennah Williamson.

"He was kind, he was loved, and our community is a community of kindness and love who is willing to show up even if we don't know them," Amberlyn Boiter, president of PFlag Spartanburg, said.

Williamson was murdered back in July in Monroe, North Carolina after his family said he was meeting a guy he met online for the first time.

"I have written pages of things to say and none of it makes sense because at this point this makes no sense," Promise Edwards, who took Williamson in, said.

Since then the Union County Sheriff's Office has arrested Joshua Newton, the guy he met online, for first-degree murder. A woman, Victoria Smith, has also been charged in connection with the case with obstruction of justice and accessory.

The family is planning to continue seeking justice with hopes of upgrading Smith's charges to first-degree murder.

