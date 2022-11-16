Charlotte organization helping families get a thanksgiving meal

On Wednesday, volunteers will load their cars with Thanksgiving turkeys to deliver directly to the homes of clients through the Loaves & Fishes.

Example video title will go here for this video

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — With a sagging economy and inflation impacting rent, utilities, and gas, many people having trouble just staying afloat.

The reality is that food insecurity in Mecklenburg County continues to be a real issue. With Thanksgiving about two weeks away, there are families in need.

"Thanksgiving is the one holiday that revolves entirely around food," Tina Postel, CEO of Loaves & Fishes/Friendship Trays, said.

That’s why food programs like Loaves and Fishes friendship trays are so important.

On Wednesday, volunteers will load their cars with Thanksgiving turkeys to deliver directly to the homes of clients through the Loaves & Fishes grocery home delivery program.

Turkeys will also be delivered for distribution to partner food pantries.

“What we are experiencing now is almost back to pandemic levels..there are so many people because of rising food costs..that can't buy food to put on their tables," Postel said.

FREE PODCASTS

Flashpoint is a weekly in-depth look at politics in Charlotte, North Carolina, South Carolina, and beyond with host Ben Thompson. Listen to the podcast weekly.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || Google Podcasts

All of WCNC Charlotte's podcasts are free and available for both streaming and download. You can listen now on Android, iPhone, Amazon, and other internet-connected devices. Join us from North Carolina, South Carolina, or on the go anywhere.

Locked On is the leading podcast network for local sports and is owned by WCNC Charlotte's parent company TEGNA.

Listen to Locked On here.

All of WCNC Charlotte's podcasts are free and available for both streaming and download. You can listen now on Android, iPhone, Amazon, and other internet-connected devices. Join us from North Carolina, South Carolina, or on the go anywhere.

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts