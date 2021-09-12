The community is pulling together to help local emerging artists take their skills to new heights

McColl Center residency program supports emerging artists locally and from around the world in fields like woodworking, ceramics and 3D printing.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — William D. Caballero is one of the artists at McColl Center in Charlotte.

The residency program supports emerging artists locally and from around the world in fields like woodworking, ceramics and 3D printing.

“I’m one of four artists that were chosen from across the country that was allowed to come to the center to pursue whatever projects we wanted to," Caballero said.

Coming from Los Angeles, Caballero is hoping to use his way of art to bring light to how unique diverse communities are in the area.

“I had a show that was on HBO called Grandpas Knows Best which featured 3D printed miniatures on my Puerto Rican grandfather," Caballero said.

When you’re an artist at the McColl Center, every piece of equipment is free to bring artwork to life without worrying about expenses.

In Charlotte, Caballero gets to use the space at McColl Center to create content for Black Public Media.

“They know that I have a history of creating projects and empowering people of color and that I have a unique aesthetic they wanted to take a chance with me," Caballero said.

Using motion capture technology & 3d printers, Caballero teamed up with BB’s Barbershop in Charlotte to create a series where he’d edit responses from a certain topic discussed at the shop and then voice them over himself.

“We came up with the scenario that the teenager comes in has a problem and through getting a haircut," Caballero said. "And through the advice of not just one barber but all three of them they all offer feedback and he leaves here feeling more empowered in what I believe the barbershop is all about."

The owner of BB’s barbershop Buck Massey agrees.

With technology and media at the forefront in today’s society, Massey didn’t hesitate to give William an inside look into how a barbershop is a cultural staple.

“A lot of kids don’t have fathers but they come in here because it’s a safe place they know it’s a brotherhood and they can always receive help from the barbershop," Massey said.

William is hoping to turn it into a full series where a new person comes into the shop with a different problem but leaves with a haircut and a solution.

“If anything this is a style I want to move forward in the foreseeable future because I feel it has a lot of promise," Caballero said.

“We don’t know where it's gone go but we’re definitely in support," Massey said.

