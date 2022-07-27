Kids as young as 6 trained to treat gunshot wounds in NC

The training was requested by the resident council president at the McDougald Terrace public housing complex.

DURHAM, N.C. — Because of the gun violence in Durham, some residents – including children – are learning how to treat gunshot victims.

Ashley Canady, a mom of four, hadn't lived at McDougald Terrace long when she realized shootings were common.

So she got first aid and CPR certified – and she has already used that training in response to real-life emergencies, rendering aid to people who had been shot.

