Church leaders want change after Tricia Cotham party switch

Cotham, who won the seat as a Democrat for Dist. 112 in 2022, made the announcement official last Wednesday, which is a big setback for her former party.

Example video title will go here for this video

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A group of church leaders is calling for reforms of North Carolina's electoral process after Mecklenburg County representative Tricia Cotham changed parties last week.

Cotham, who won the seat as a Democrat for Dist. 112 in 2022, made the announcement official last Wednesday, which is a big setback for her former party. The decision now gives Republicans a veto-proof supermajority in the General Assembly, allowing them to override vetoes by Gov. Roy Cooper and more easily pass conservative legislation.

The group is calling her democratic candidacy deceptive. Those church leaders holding are an event Monday morning at Little Rock A.M.E. Zion Church in Uptown.

Reaction from Democratic leaders

House Democratic Leader Robert Reives criticized the news in a statement on Tuesday, saying she was elected in a majority-Democrat district.

"Rep. Tricia Cotham campaigned as a Democrat and supporter of abortion rights, health care, public education, gun safety, and civil rights. The voters of House District 112 elected her to serve as that person and overwhelmingly supported Democratic candidates up and down the ballot," Reives' statement read. "Now, just a few months later, Rep. Cotham is changing parties. That is not the person that was presented to the voters of House District 112. That is not the person those constituents campaigned for in a hard primary, and who they championed in a general election in a 60% Democratic district. Those constituents deserved to know what values were most important to their elected representative."

Reives further called on Cotham to resign, something state party chair Anderson Clayton also demanded.

FREE PODCASTS

Flashpoint is a weekly in-depth look at politics in Charlotte, North Carolina, South Carolina, and beyond with host Ben Thompson. Listen to the podcast weekly.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || Google Podcasts

All of WCNC Charlotte's podcasts are free and available for both streaming and download. You can listen now on Android, iPhone, Amazon, and other internet-connected devices. Join us from North Carolina, South Carolina, or on the go anywhere.

Locked On is the leading podcast network for local sports and is owned by WCNC Charlotte's parent company TEGNA.

Listen to Locked On here.

All of WCNC Charlotte's podcasts are free and available for both streaming and download. You can listen now on Android, iPhone, Amazon, and other internet-connected devices. Join us from North Carolina, South Carolina, or on the go anywhere.

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts

All of WCNC Charlotte's podcasts are free and available for both streaming and download. You can listen now on Android, iPhone, Amazon, and other internet-connected devices. Join us from North Carolina, South Carolina, or on the go anywhere.