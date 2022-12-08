Medic: 2 injured following shooting in northeast Charlotte

According to officials, the shooting happened early Friday morning.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Medic reports that two people are hospitalized after a shooting on Reagan Drive in northeast Charlotte.

According to officials, the shooting happened early Friday morning. Very little information has been released regarding this incident, but stay with WCNC Charlotte for the very latest.

Anyone with information regarding this incident should contact the police immediately.

