Union County Public Schools considering new policies to comply with Parents' Bill of Rights law

At a Tuesday night school board meeting, the Union County School Board plans to review policies related to parental involvement and selecting instruction materials.

UNION COUNTY, N.C. — Union County Public Schools is next in a line of North Carolina school districts figuring out how to implement the Parents Bill of Rights law.

In a school board agenda for Tuesday night, you can see what the district is reviewing. There’s a policy detailing "Parental Involvement."

It’s broken down into several main categories and subcategories including how the school communicates with and notifies parents, what activities require parents' permission and more. Another item on the school agenda includes a policy on selecting instruction materials, and it includes a highlighted section titled “Parental right to inspect materials."

If adopted, it says that parents can make a request to the principal to inspect and review instruction materials, like those used for reproductive health and safety education.

In August, CMS was one of the first districts in the state to adopt its own Parents' Bill of Rights – keeping topics like sexual orientation and gender identity out of the classroom. It was met with mixed reactions from parents and teachers.

