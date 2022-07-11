Union County residents fighting against a potential wastewater treatment

Union County commissioners are considering rezoning an area of land off Ridge Road.

Example video title will go here for this video

UNION COUNTY, N.C. — Union County residents are fighting against a potential wastewater treatment plant in Indian Trail.

The Union County board of commissioners said the current wastewater plant will age out very soon, and they wanted to have an open and transparent discussion with the community.

The area that's being considered for rezoning is off Ridge road, and some residents came out to address many concerns.

Some neighbors also addressed concerns about loud noise and awful smells saying they don’t want a sewage treatment plant in their own backyard.

Officials said they say they’re not expecting bad odors to be a major issue, with their current wastewater treatment plants receiving limited complaints over the years.

Officials will be voting on this Monday, Nov. 7

Contact Tradesha Woodard at twoodard1@wcnc.com and follow her on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

MORE ON WCNC





FREE PODCASTS

Flashpoint is a weekly in-depth look at politics in Charlotte, North Carolina, South Carolina, and beyond with host Ben Thompson. Listen to the podcast weekly.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || Google Podcasts

All of WCNC Charlotte's podcasts are free and available for both streaming and download. You can listen now on Android, iPhone, Amazon, and other internet-connected devices. Join us from North Carolina, South Carolina, or on the go anywhere.

Locked On is the leading podcast network for local sports and is owned by WCNC Charlotte's parent company TEGNA.

Listen to Locked On here.

All of WCNC Charlotte's podcasts are free and available for both streaming and download. You can listen now on Android, iPhone, Amazon, and other internet-connected devices. Join us from North Carolina, South Carolina, or on the go anywhere.

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts