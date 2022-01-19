Veteran amputee helping others learn how to snow ski

It’s called adaptive skiing. It’s offered not only for veterans like Beck, but anyone with physical challenges, including the visually impaired.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — “The amazing feeling of gliding down a mountain in the cold.”

That’s how Kevin Beck describes his love of skiing.

He told WCNC Charlotte’s Sarah French, “You know, I fell in love with it.”

A friend in the navy taught him how to ski, and he never looked back. But then, he had a devastating injury.

“In May of 1979, on the USS Midway, a tank of fuel on an aircraft was released, and it fell on my right foot crushing it,” Beck explained.

After 30 years of surgeries, Beck finally had to amputate his right leg, below the knee, and start all over again. He thought he'd never have that feeling of gliding down a mountain again.

“And that's where SPARC came in,” Beck said. “I came up here to Beech Mountain, the VA said, ‘Don't you want to learn to ski again?’ I said, ‘Oh, I sure do!’”

Al Kaye is the Beech Mountain coordinator for SPARC, which stands for Sports, Arts & Recreation of Chattanooga, a chapter of Move United.

“The National Skiing Program event for this first started in around 1981,” Kaye explained. “And Beech Mountain happened to be the first national clinic when that initiative was started.”

And the lessons are all free of charge. This year, they’ll be celebrating 40 years!

When interviewing Beck, French asked, “What was that like for you when you really started skiing again?”

Beck replied, “Well, first, it was quite… how should I use the word… freaky because I just really got into walking good. And here I am taking on a challenge of skiing.”

It’s called adaptive skiing. It’s offered not only for veterans like Beck, but anyone with physical challenges, including the visually impaired.

“We also work with individuals like parents who have various things happen, like spina bifida, or cerebral palsy, other neurological disorders,” Kaye explained.

The only requirement? You have to be 6 years and older.

Beck loved it so much, he decided to move from his childhood home in New Bern.

“My wife and I decided, let's buy a house on Beech Mountain to move there and retire, so we did,” Beck said laughing.

And every year, he volunteers with SPARC.

“I always quote the late Winston Churchill,” Beck said. “I say never give up, never surrender, and I don't.”

And to any veteran out there, Beck had this to say:

“I just want to say you can get out of your wheelchair and try because there's a lot of life to live out there.”

And that's what keeps Beck so encouraged.

“The joy in the faces of each and every participant that comes down with ability levels that they can't walk, can't communicate or talk - but boy, a smile. And you can tell it brings great joy. And with that, it fills my heart,” Beck said emotionally. “And at the end of it all, we all just rejoice together, knowing that it's been successful.”

SPARC is not just snow skiing. They have water skiing, biking, etc. You name it, they have it!

Click here to learn more about SPARC. You can sign up, volunteer or donate.

There will be adaptive lessons for a fee through Catalyst Sports outside of this event at Beech Mountain.

Deana Acklin is the adaptive ski program scheduler if interested.

Contact Sarah French at Sarah@wcnc.com and follow her on Facebook and Twitter and Instagram.

MORE STORIES ON WCNC

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts