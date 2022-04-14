Parkwood High School to hold vigil for late football coach

Parkwood High School's Terrance Gittens died unexpectedly last week.

UNION COUNTY, N.C. — A Union County high school will remember its beloved football coach Thursday evening.

"Our school and community is saddened by the news of our head football coach, Terrence Gittens, passing away unexpectedly Thursday night. He touched so many lives at Parkwood and beyond. Please keep his family in your thoughts and prayers in the upcoming days, weeks and months. Parkwood is a better place because of you Coach."

The post didn't say how Gittens died. He took over as head coach back in May 2020.

The school is honoring the coach during a vigil Thursday night at 6:30 p.m. at the Parkwood High Stadium.

