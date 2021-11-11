Teachers, parents and students concerned with recent violence in Charlotte-Mecklenburg schools

"We must have safe schools. Our students, staff and families must be confident that we can carry out that expectation," superintendent Dr. Ernest Winston, said.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Teachers, parents, students, and the community at large all tried of the news of violence in Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools.



On Wednesday there was a large fight in the parking lot at West Mecklenburg High School. Out of caution, both West Meck and nearby Tuckaseegee Elementary were placed on lockdown.

Police say they didn’t find any guns after the fight was ended, but officers did confiscate two knives. The students who had the weapons were arrested and are now facing charges.



This school year alone, 15 guns have been found on CMS campuses, including two found in one day at Hopewell High school.

At its regular board meeting, CMS board members pleaded with the community to help keep schools safe. First by speaking up.



"If you see something, say something."

Board member, Rhonda Cheek said Hopewell is starting a pilot program to bring parents on campus to help mediate.



"Those are adults who are vetted and are joining teachers and staff to move kids along in the hallways," Cheek said.

