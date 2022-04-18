The Queen City is reeling from a violent Easter weekend

Three violent incidents leaving two people dead and one person in the hospital.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — This week wraps up a violent Easter weekend leaving two people dead and one person in the hospital.

The first incident happened on Friday afternoon, police say they responded to a death investigation-turned homicide in west Charlotte.

They say one person found dead on Sloan Drive, but they have not released the person’s name or said how they died.

During the second incident police say one person was shot and killed on Metals Drive around 9 p.m. Sunday night in northeast Charlotte.

They have not released the person's name or any details about what led up to the shooting.

The most shocking and recent shooting took place in Uptown park Sunday night near Romare Bearden.

Officials say one person was shot and taken to the hospital.

CMPD did not release much information about the shootings, but we’re hoping to learn more today.

We have reached out to CMPD and are working to get more information, as they continue to investigate, they’re asking anyone with valuable information to call crime stoppers.