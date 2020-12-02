CHARLOTTE, N.C. — If you're looking to impress your friends at your next dinner party consider buying a bottle of volcanic wine.

According to Forbes, the trend is taking off in places like France and Italy. Apparently, the soil near the volcanoes impacts the flavor of the grapes, making the wine more savory and acidic.

"Because volcanoes can create complex, mineral-rich soils, vines that flourish over such once baking terroir can produce distinct and singular wine vintages," Forbes reports.

While the trend has grown in popularity, don't expect to find these wines everywhere, as only 1% of the world's land is considered volcanic.

Click here to learn more about volcanic wine.

OTHER STORIES ON WCNC