CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Have you heard of the 10-day challenge?

It went viral when Jennifer Lopez challenged TODAY host Hoda Kotb to go 10 days without carbs and sugar. Sounds tough — impossible, you might be thinking — but Hoda accepted and made it through the entire 10 days.

Lopez explained the challenge on TODAY, saying her trainer inspired the challenge.

"The first and second day is when you realize you're addicted to sugar," Lopez said. "It's like a drug."

"Now when I go back to eating fruit in 10 days, it's going to taste like an ice cream sundae."

And now she's challenging the Wake Up Charlotte team of Carolyn Bruck, Rachel Rollar and Ben Thompson.

"Enjoy your 10 days and I want to see how it feels afterwards, OK," Kotb said.

So here's what foods are NOT allowed during the challenge:

Starchy vegetables

Dairy

Fruits & grains

Sweeteners

Soda & alcohol

Condiments with sugar

Baked goods

Candy

Here are the foods that are allowed:

Non-starchy vegetables

Unsweetened teas

Spices & seasonings

Nuts & seeds

Meat

Eggs

Seafood

Avocado

The team wants you to follow along with them! Share your recipes on the Wake Up Charlotte Facebook group. Plus, Carolyn, Ben and Rachel will update the misery, uhh, progress with home videos and fresh recipes.

Good luck!