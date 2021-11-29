A Waxhaw teenager is taking the holiday spirit to the next level

Each year the 13-year-old designs and builds the majority of the light displays outside of his family’s home. This year he put up 10,000 lights.

WAXHAW, N.C. — “Only thing new this year is the arches behind us."

Grayson Gliemmo is a student at Marvin Ridge Middle School.

During Christmas, he’ll tell you his assignment is decorating his front yard.

“I started taking over and buying things at the age of 8," Gliemmo said.

Each year the 13-year-old designs and builds the majority of the light displays outside of his family’s home. This year he put up 10,000 lights.

“The many arches on the left those are made out of old soccer goals that I found that broke and then I have the star and the crosses that I’ve made from 2X4s laying around," Gliemmo said.

He said what motivates him each Christmas is the joy it brings to his neighborhood.

It’s fun to see cars driving by at night and see people enjoy the lights that you put up," Gliemmo said. He aid it’s a process that he loves.

He starts thinking of his designs during the summer so by Thanksgiving lights are up faster than the time it takes to bake the turkey.

“I like to have the most lights and the best display," Gliemmo said.

Grayson said he plans to move to the backyard and then even hopes to land on a TV show competition for the best yard Christmas light display.

