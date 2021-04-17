What to Do Today? April 17, 2021

From the Wienermobile to the shearing sheep, here are a few things to do for your Saturday!

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — What to do today?

There is a slight chance for rain today but most of us will stay dry. Since the weather is trying to cooperate, let's talk about a couple things you and family could do today!

Sheep to Shawl - Historic Latta Plantation

When: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Where: 5225 Sample Rd, Huntersville, NC 28078

From 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. you and the family can come to check out the Historic Latta Plantation to learn about sheep shearing! You will get to learn about the process from shearing the sheep to carding, dyeing, and spinning the wool.

The live shearing will be done at 11 a.m. and at 1:30 p.m.

Pups, Pints and Pins - Pinhouse

When: Noon to 3 p.m.

Noon to 3 p.m. Where: 2306 Central Avenue, Charlotte

This is Pinhouse's first-ever "Pups, Pints and Pins."

Come grab a drink and check out some dogs and puppies that need a home! The dogs are being brought by the South Charlotte Dog Rescue.

A portion of the proceeds will go to SCDR and they will also have a raffle give away to give back to the cause.

Wienermobile sighting - Pinhouse

The Wienermobile is making one of their last stops in the Charlotte area here at this Dog Adoption Event.

This is a part of their "coast to coast weenie roast" where they are touring the United States. You have the opportunity to check out the 27-foot hot dog on wheels, get a Wienie Whistle, and relish the opportunity to learn about this iconic vehicle!