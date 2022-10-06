White House fails to get additional COVID-19 funding from Congress

The White House now has to take over the $10 billion they planned to spend on testing and PPE to buy new treatments.

WASHINGTON D.C., DC — The White House has failed to get additional COVID-19 funding from Congress.

It now causing leaders to now tap into other funding.

The White House now has to take over the $10 billion they planned to spend on testing and PPE to buy new treatments.

It comes after Congress didn't meet its request for additional COVID-19 funding. The redirected funds will enable the start of contract negotiations with vaccine-makers.

The goal is to order new shots for the fall. But it might not help much.

Officials say, even with the redirected funds, the U.S. still won't have enough money to purchase vaccines for every American who wants one.

Initially, The White House requested $22.5 billion for COVID-19 funding from Congress in March. But, the money was taken away after pushback from House members who wanted more transparency.

Since then, Democrats and Republicans have been at a standstill over how much money should be provided. As a result, it's now causing the White House to cut corners.

