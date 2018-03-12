CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Do you know about the Christmas pickle? No, we're not talking about which part of the family you'll spend the holidays with.

It's the new (or longstanding) tradition where you hide a pickle inside the Christmas tree, deep in the branches so it's hard to find. When the kids run out to open their gifts, whoever finds the pickle first gets an extra gift! And for the adults, whoever spots the pickle first supposedly gets good fortune into the new year.

It was once thought that the Christmas pickle tradition had German roots. But according to a YouGov survey, 91 percent of Germans polled said they had never even heard of the alleged German tradition.

Anyone else do the Christmas pickle in their family?!!? — Savannah (@Savanna44052472) November 30, 2018

I've just been introduced to the Christmas pickle tradition and I am....confused — Katie Fapp (@k8efapp) December 23, 2017

Wherever the tradition is from, it's becoming popular. Retailer Old World Christmas said the pickle was their most popular ornament last year, selling over 25,000 pickles.

