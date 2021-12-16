Wilson school board votes to allow schools to search students' cell phones

RALEIGH, N.C. — School administrators in Wilson County can now search students’ cellphones for evidence of misbehavior, following a vote from the Board of Education on Monday.
The new student search policy allows officials to look through the phone, including text messages and pictures, of any student suspected of breaking the law or school rules.
The policy caused an outcry among some parents in Wilson when it was introduced in August.
"It’s just a terrible idea. It’s privacy, it’s a breach of privacy," parent Jayme Daniels told WRAL News at the time. "I have a daughter who will be 15 here soon, and I don’t want her phone in anyone’s hands that I don’t know looking at pictures of her and her friends.
Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.
SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts
All of WCNC Charlotte's podcasts are free and available for both streaming and download. You can listen now on Android, iPhone, Amazon, and other internet-connected devices. Join us from North Carolina, South Carolina, or on the go anywhere.