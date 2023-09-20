York County taking road project requests in Rock Hill for Pennies for Progress

It's the final time for folks in York County to weigh in on the roads they want to see improved.

Example video title will go here for this video

YORK COUNTY, S.C. — It’s a small price to pay for big upgrades to roads in York County.

Pennies for Progress is a 1% sales tax the county puts solely towards transportation projects. The county has been hosting meetings since March in different cities to give the public a chance to weigh in on the work they want to see completed next.

Patrick Hamilton, York County’s Assistant Engineer for Transportation, said Rock Hill residents will get to make project requests Wednesday night.

"Anybody who’s there can come up and speak," Hamilton said. "They can give details or talk about why they want a certain project."

After that, a six-member citizen commission will finalize a list of projects and present them to the county for approval. Hamilton said over the last several decades, the "Pennies" program has transformed transportation in York County.

You can see an interactive map of Pennies for Progress road projects here.

"Highway 160, Highway 21, a lot of the main corridors in York County were widened through the 'Pennies' program," he said.

If you live in Rock Hill and plan on attending Wednesday night's meeting, you can suggest lane widening, repaving or traffic safety improvements in hopes they land on the ballot next November.

The meeting will be held at 6 p.m. at the Rock Hill Operations Center (757 S Anderson Rd) in conference room 132.

"Now’s the time to get out and make those requests heard," Hamilton said.

York County residents will get to vote on the finalized list of projects on Nov. 5, 2024.

Contact Destiny Richards at drichards5@wcnc.com and follow her on Facebook, X and Instagram.

WCNC Charlotte’s Wake Up Charlotte has the latest news and weather from the WCNC Charlotte morning team. Watch all the latest stories from the Wake Up Charlotte morning team in the YouTube playlist below and subscribe to get updated when new videos are uploaded.

FREE PODCASTS



Flashpoint is a weekly in-depth look at politics in Charlotte, North Carolina, South Carolina, and beyond with host Ben Thompson. Listen to the podcast weekly.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Pandora || Google Podcasts || iHeart

Locked On is the leading podcast network for local sports and is owned by WCNC Charlotte's parent company TEGNA.

Listen to Locked On here.

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Pandora || TuneIn || Google Podcasts || iHeart