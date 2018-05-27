CHIMNEY ROCK, N.C. (WFMY) - Chimney Rock State Park is closed after a retaining wall collapsed this weekend.
The wall collapsed at the park's upper parking lot because of erosion caused by heavy rain Saturday. Debris fell on the road below.
In October, another wall at the top parking lot of Chimney Rock collapsed, causing a section of the park to close.
The park will stay closed until the area can be assessed and debris is cleared from the road. Chimneyrockpark.com will have updates.
