Wallops rocket launch should be visible along East Coast

The Minotaur 1 rocket will carry three national security payloads for the National Reconnaissance Office. The launch is planned for 7 a.m. Tuesday.

WALLOPS ISLAND, Va. — A rocket is set to launch from NASA's Wallops Flight Facility on Tuesday morning.

The Northrop Grumman Minotaur 1 rocket will carry three national security payloads for the National Reconnaissance Office.

NASA Wallops changed its launch time to 9:35 a.m. due to weather.

According to NASA, most of our area should be able to see the rocket seconds after launch!

If you want a closer view of the launch on the Eastern Shore, viewing locations on Chincoteague Island include Robert Reed Park on Main Street or Beach Road spanning the area between Chincoteague and Assateague Islands.

Officials said the NASA Visitor Center at Wallops will not be open for this launch.