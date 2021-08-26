Walmart bringing more than 500 jobs to Iredell County

The distribution center will be based in Troutman and the company is holding hiring events for people interested.

IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. — Walmart is bringing hundreds of new jobs to the area.

The retail giant announced this week it'll put a new distribution center in Iredell County.

According to the company, the Troutman facility will create more than 500 full-time regional jobs.

Walmart is hiring freight handlers, environmental health and safety workers, power equipment operators, administration and clerical positions, maintenance technicians along with several other positions.

Pay for full-time hourly associates starts at $17.25, plus bonuses.

The company also announced two hiring events set for next week at 192 Murdock Road.

The first one is Monday, Aug. 30, from 5-7 p.m.

The other one is Thursday, Sept. 2, from 9 a.m. to noon.

Walk-ins are also welcomed Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

