Walmart bringing more than 500 jobs to Iredell County

IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. — Walmart is bringing hundreds of new jobs to the area.
The retail giant announced this week it'll put a new distribution center in Iredell County.
According to the company, the Troutman facility will create more than 500 full-time regional jobs.
Walmart is hiring freight handlers, environmental health and safety workers, power equipment operators, administration and clerical positions, maintenance technicians along with several other positions.
Pay for full-time hourly associates starts at $17.25, plus bonuses.
RELATED: Battery packs for hoverboards sold at major retailers recalled because they could catch fire
The company also announced two hiring events set for next week at 192 Murdock Road.
The first one is Monday, Aug. 30, from 5-7 p.m.
The other one is Thursday, Sept. 2, from 9 a.m. to noon.
Walk-ins are also welcomed Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Flashpoint is a weekly in-depth look at politics in Charlotte, North Carolina, South Carolina, and beyond with host Ben Thompson. Listen to the podcast weekly.
SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || Google Podcasts
All of WCNC Charlotte's podcasts are free and available for both streaming and download. You can listen now on Android, iPhone, Amazon, and other internet-connected devices. Join us from North Carolina, South Carolina, or on the go anywhere.