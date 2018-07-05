The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is searching for a man who is accused of cutting off his electronic monitoring device.

According to police, Michael Todd Carelock is wanted for larceny of motor vehicle, possession of stolen vehicle, damage to property and interfering with an electronic monitoring device, which was court ordered to wear as a condition of his pre-trial release.

On May 3rd 2018, Carelock cut off his electronic monitor and was last known to be in the area of 9800 Misenheimer Road, Charlotte, police report.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Michael Carelock, should immediately contact the Electronic Monitoring Unit at 704-432-8888, option #3 or call 911.

