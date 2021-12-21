AMBER Alert issued for three Medina County kids allegedly abducted by father

Jonathan Wright, 40, is wanted on multiple out-of-state warrants. Authorities say he should not be approached.

SAN ANTONIO — Update: The U.S Marshals Service is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to the whereabouts and safe return of the children.

The Medina County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in locating a wanted man and his children, a search which on Tuesday evening ignited an official AMBER Alert.

Jonathan Wright, 40, is wanted in North Carolina on multiple warrants of third-degree sexual exploitation of a child, according to authorities in Mooresville. MCSO says he should not be approached.

Wright is believed to be with his three children: Jonathan Wright, 11, Lucas Wright, 9, and Ariana Wright, 8. They were last seen Monday around 3:45 p.m. with their father near Settlers Pass in Hondo, and are believed to be "in grave or immediate danger."

MCSO says Wright and his kids are traveling on foot in the Rio Medina or Castroville area and have been known to camp out in the woods. Officials said the family is from North Carolina.

MCSO says they believe the kids were without shelter Monday night.