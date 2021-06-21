Report: NFL player, DC native Jaylen Twyman one of four men shot in Northeast shooting

WASHINGTON — Minnesota Vikings draft pick and D.C. native, Jaylen Twyman, was one of three men shot during a quadruple shooting in Northeast D.C. on Monday, according to the Vikings in a statement and multiple media reports.
The shooting involving Twyman happened around 5 p.m. in the 300 block of 50th Street, Northeast, and all four men that were shot are expected to survive, according to D.C. Police.
"Minnesota Vikings defensive tackle Jaylen Twyman was one of several victims wounded during a shooting in Washington, DC, today. We have been in direct contact with Jaylen and his family, and we are extremely thankful Jaylen is expected to make a full recovery. At this time we will defer any further comment to the proper authorities," said the Vikings in its statement.
Twyman was drafted in the sixth round by the Vikings in the 2021 NFL Draft after spending three seasons as a defensive lineman with the University of Pittsburgh. The 21-year-old had a standout 2019 season before opting out of the 2020 season amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Twyman played his prep football at H.D. Woodson High School in Washington D.C. before attending Pitt.
D.C. Police has put out a lookout alert for the vehicle in its Twitter post below that may be involved in the shooting that injured Twyman.
WUSA9 will continue to update this story as more information comes into our newsroom.
