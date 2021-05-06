Watauga County deputies killed in line of duty to be laid to rest

The Boone community will say its final goodbyes to K-9 Deputy Logan Fox and Sgt. Chris Ward Thursday, a week after they were killed in the line of duty.

BOONE, N.C. — The Boone, North Carolina, community will say goodbye to K-9 Deputy Logan Fox and Sgt. Chris Ward, two Watauga County deputies who were killed in the line of duty.

Fox and Ward were shot and killed last week during what started as a welfare check at a home on Hardeman Circle in Boone on April 28. Five people were killed, including George and Michelle Ligon. Watauga County authorities said the suspect then turned a gun on himself.

There are signs and makeshift memorials all over the downtown Boone area paying tribute to Fox and Ward. Other people have blue lights outside their homes, with everyone doing all they can to say thank you to the fallen officers.

"It's hard to describe it. It's been painful," said Katie Greene, with the Boone Chamber of Commerce. "It has rocked, rocked our lives. There's not one person that I talk to on a regular basis that's not impacted by this event."

That sense of community is why Greene was able to find so many volunteers, mostly mothers and their children, to make nearly 6,000 red ribbons for people to wear during the service and procession. It's a small physical token with massive meaning.

Fox, and his K-9 Raven, were like family to Tina Townsend, owner of The Pet Place in Boone. Townsend said Fox would often come by with Raven, where they were friends with everyone.

"Logan was marvelous," Townsend said. "He had a huge heart for anybody and anything."

Ward was remembered by friends and family for his kindness, as well. Donna Ward said she was listening to her police scanner when the shooting happened.

"He was the sweetest, the kindest," Ward said. ''I'm on my knees praying every morning for these people. I pray for everybody, but, these officers, they have a tough job."

Watauga County Schools will dismiss early Thursday with K-8 students being sent home at noon. Watauga High School will dismiss at 1 p.m.

The memorial service for the deputies will begin at 3 p.m. at Appalachian State University's Holmes Convocation Center. WCNC Charlotte will have live coverage of the service on air, as well as on the WCNC Charlotte mobile app, OTT app and YouTube.